6 killed in Idaho crash were agricultural workers from Mexico, officials say

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho. (AP) — Officials say six people killed when a pickup ruck crashed into a passenger van in Idaho were agricultural workers from Mexico. East Idaho News reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico says in a news release that the van passengers were all agricultural workers from Mexico who were in the U.S. on H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker visas. State police say the crash happened early Saturday morning when a pickup crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 20 and hit the van in Idaho Falls. The van’s driver and five passengers died at the scene. Police say nine other passengers in the van and the pickup’s driver were hospitalized.

