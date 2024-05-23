A fire in an apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, kills 14 people and injures 6, state media say

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media say a fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, has killed at least 14 people. Six people were injured. The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Friday and was accompanied by several explosions. State media reported 24 residents were in the building when the fire started. Seven of them were the owner’s family and 17 were tenants. The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi and the fire started from a small courtyard in front of the building that was used as a garage for the sale and repair of electric bikes.

