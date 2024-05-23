Abandoned structure fire in Thermal contained

A structure fire was reported at 6:02 AM Thursday morning in the 68000 block of Polk Street in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Fire Department public information officer Karina Spinoza.

CalFire responded to the intersection of Polk Street and Avenue 69 where they located a vacant single story, single family dwelling engulfed with flames. The first arriving unit saw "heavy fire with possible extension to the vegetation."

Firefighters were able to douse the flames at the abandoned structure in slightly more than an hour, containing the blaze officially around 7:13 AM, according to Spinoza. Extensive overhaul and salvage operations caused CalFire units to be committed for an additional two hours.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately know.

For more information, the Riverside County Fire Department PIO can be reached at 951-940-6985.