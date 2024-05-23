Baltimore’s former top prosecutor being sentenced for mortgage fraud and perjury

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore is being sentenced for lying about her finances to improperly access her retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. A small crowd cheered Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby as she entered the federal courthouse on Thursday in Greenbelt, Maryland. Mosby was known for charging six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose fatal injuries in police custody touched off riots in 2015. Juries convicted Mosby of perjury and mortgage fraud charges involving a travel-related side business in Florida. Mosby’s lawyers say she should be spared prison time. Prosecutors are recommending a 20-month sentence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.