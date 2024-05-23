Biden praises Kenyan President Ruto for ‘his bold leadership’ as White House marks state visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has praised Kenya’s William Ruto for “his bold leadership” as the White House marks the first state visit to the United States by an African leader in more than 15 years. At a White House arrival ceremony Thursday, the Kenyan president spoke of building a more promising future The leaders want economies around the globe to take action to reduce the enormous debt burden crushing many developing nations. Their call to action comes as Biden presses his argument to African nations that the U.S. can be a better partner than China. The presidents will hold talks and a joint news conference before a formal state dinner on the White House grounds.

By AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.