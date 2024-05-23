Biden selected as nominee in Idaho Democratic caucuses
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Democrats have selected Joe Biden as their nominee for the White House, giving the president more delegates after he already clinched his party’s 2024 nomination. The state’s Democratic caucus was held Thursday. Only registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters were allowed to participate in the caucus. Biden faces a steep hill to climb for Idaho’s general election. The Republican presidential candidate has won the deep-red state in every election since 1968.