Doctors treat hundreds of victims of heatstroke in Pakistan after heatwave hits the country

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Doctors are treating hundreds of victims of heatstroke at hospitals across Pakistan. People started arriving at hospitals on Wednesday after a heatwave began. The mercury rose to 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southern Sindh province that was badly hit by climate-induced monsoon rains and flooding in 2022. Authorities on Thursday urged people to stay indoors, stay hydrated and avoid travel. Pakistan has set up emergency response centers at hospitals to treat victims of heat.

