Family of American caught up in Congo failed coup says their son went to Africa on vacation

By
Published 6:49 PM

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and JESSICA DONATI
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The family of an American caught up in a failed coup attempt in Congo says their son was in Africa on vacation with family friends and had not previously engaged in political activism. Tyler Thompson’s stepmother, Miranda Thompson, says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that: “We have no idea how he got wrapped up in this situation, which is completely out of character for him.” Thompson was among at least three Americans who were named by the Congolese army as being part of a failed effort to overthrow the government in Kinshasa in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Associated Press

