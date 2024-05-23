Skip to Content
News

Fire at chemical factory in India kills at least 9, with searchers looking for more victims

By
Published 11:21 PM

THANE, India (AP) — Officials say at least nine people have been killed and 64 are injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India. The explosion in the factory’s boiler Thursday led to a fire that affected other nearby factories and houses in Maharashtra state’s Thane district. Rescuers were searching through the debris to find more bodies Friday. The cause of the explosion is being investigated. Disaster response officials said the factory made food coloring and used highly reactive chemicals that can cause explosions. Police have filed culpable homicide charges against the factory owners.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content