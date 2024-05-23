Group of graduates walk out of Harvard commencement chanting ‘Free, free Palestine’

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A group of graduates walked out of the Harvard commencement chanting “Free, Free Palestine” after weeks of protests on campus. School officials announced Wednesday, the day before Thursday’s graduation, that 13 Harvard students who participated in a protest encampment would not be able to receive diplomas alongside their classmates. Some students chanted “Let them walk, let them walk walk,” during Thursday’s commencement, referring to allowing those 13 students to get their diplomas along with fellow graduates.

