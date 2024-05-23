Lawsuit seeks to block Washington parental rights law that critics call a ‘forced outing’ measure

SEATTLE (AP) — Youth services and civil rights groups are suing to block a new Washington state parental rights law that is set to take effect next month. Critics describe the law as a “forced outing” measure. It requires schools to notify parents in advance of medical services offered to their child, except in emergencies. It also grants parents the right to review their child’s medical and counseling records. Supporters say it ensures parents know what’s going on with their children. But those challenging the law say it could jeopardize students who want to access birth control, referrals for reproductive services, or counseling related to their gender identity or sexual orientation.

