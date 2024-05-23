Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet Monday for their first trilateral talks since 2019

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan will meet next week in Seoul for their first trilateral talks since 2019. South Korea’s presidential office said Thursday that the meeting among South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take place Monday in Seoul. They’ll also have bilateral talks among themselves on Sunday. Since their inaugural stand-alone trilateral summit in 2008, the three Asian countries were supposed to hold such a meeting each year. But one hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the often-complicated ties among the three countries.

