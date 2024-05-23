Louisiana Legislature approves bill classifying abortion pills as controlled dangerous substances
By SARA CLINE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have approved a first-of-its-kind bill that would classify two abortion-inducing drugs as a controlled and dangerous substances. The final Senate vote Thursday came despite widespread criticism from doctors, who note that the drugs have other critical reproductive health care uses. They say changing the classification could make it harder to prescribe the drugs, delaying crucial treatment for patients. The legislation now heads to the desk of conservative Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, who has expressed support for it previously.