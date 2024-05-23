Missile splashes into the Red Sea, causing no damage in latest suspected Yemen Houthi rebel attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A missile has splashed down in the waters of the Red Sea, but caused no damage to a passing commercial vessel in an attack likely carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack Thursday, though it can take hours or even days for them to acknowledge their assaults. The attack happened in the southern Red Sea near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The private security firm Ambrey similarly reported the attack.

