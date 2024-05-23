More bad weather could hit Iowa, where 3 powerful tornadoes caused millions in damage

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says three separate powerful tornados carved up long paths across Iowa. One twister killed four people as it tore through the small city of Greenfield, Iowa. And now more severe weather is coming for the same parts of the Midwest. National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says more tornadoes could hit Iowa “when people are sleeping” Thursday night and early Friday. He says it’s a bad deal all around because it won’t take much wind to harm homes that are already damaged. The White House sent the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s administrator to Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested an expedited presidential disaster declaration.

By HANNAH FINGERHUT and MARGERY A. BECK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.