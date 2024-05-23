North Carolina public universities board repeals policy in vote that likely cuts diversity jobs
By MAKIYA SEMINERA
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public university system will likely see existing diversity jobs cut after its governing board voted Thursday to repeal its current diversity policy. The old policy outlines various diversity-related jobs in the University of North Carolina system and the new changes remove mention of those roles, suggesting their elimination. Its outcome will impact all 17 schools in the system immediately. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moved to curtail diversity programs last week after the university’s board voted to reallocate $2.3 million in diversity, equity and inclusion spending in next year’s budget to public safety initiatives instead.