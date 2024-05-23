OpenAI to start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal

OpenAI will start using news content from News Corp. as part of a multiyear deal between the two companies. Open AI will be allowed to display content from News Corp. mastheads in response to user questions and to enhance its products. It will have access to current and archived content from News Corp.’s major news and information publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, New York Post, The Daily Telegraph and others.

