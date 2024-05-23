Palm Desert celebrates groundbreaking of wave pool coming to Desert Willow Golf Resort

Construction has officially begun on the long-awaited DSRT Surf resort inside the Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert.

Members of City Council joined staff, developers of the project, and members of the media for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.

The project, which was approved by council in 2019, will encompass 18 acres and "represents over $100 million investment into the City of Palm Desert," according to Eric Ceja, Director of Economic Development for Palm Desert.

The original plans for the project were amended in February 2021, with the first phase expected to be completed in the spring/summer 2026. The project will feature a 5.5 acre surf lagoon, beach area, restaurants and bars. Plans also include a four-story 92-room hotel, 83 residential units including villas

and stacked flats, parking, spa, event spaces, surf academy, pump track for skating, pickle ball courts, and more.

The City of Palm Desert has identified turf areas for removal that won’t have any impact on play at Desert Willow’s golf courses.

Developers intend to implement the turf reduction plan on the golf course surrounding the surf resort to reduce the golf course water use by an amount equal to or greater than the water needed for the surf pool.

