Palm Springs Air Museum to honor fallen comrades, Memorial Day Service and Flower Drop

The Palm Springs Air Museum will honor fallen comrades during Memorial Day weekend with a Memorial Day service and a flower drop.

"This is the 27th year that we’ve done the flower drop," said Fred Bell, the Director of the Palm Springs Air Museum. "The feedback is always overwhelmingly positive."

During their service, the Air Museum has an invocation, and speeches are given by dignitaries. They also display banners that honor gold star families.

"Memorial Day is to remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country," said Bell. "It’s extremely difficult because, up until a few years ago, we’ve seen battlefield casualties. It’s our core mission to educate people about these things."

And as WW2 veterans age, Bell believes it’s become more important than ever that stories are shared.

"We only have two WW2 veterans still living, working as active docents. We want to help them tell their stories now because once they’re gone, all their firsthand knowledge will be lost. We will only have the printed records," said Bell.

Three thousand red and white carnations will be dropped from a B-25 Mitchell bomber during the event at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Flight exhibitions and activities will begin at 10:00 a.m.

For ticket information, click this link.