The Constitutional Court of Thailand agrees to hear a case that could imperil the prime minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court has accepted a petition from members of the country’s outgoing Senate to consider suspending Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office over his appointment of a Cabinet member. If eventually found guilty, Srettha could be ousted from his position. The court ruled that Srettha’s appointment of Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister’s Office was in violation of Section 160 of the constitution. It bars those who have been sentenced to prison from holding ministerial positions. Pichit was jailed for six months in 2008 after he tried to bribe a judge. Pichit resigned from his post on Tuesday.

