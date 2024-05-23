Windows at several Palm Springs businesses shattered, investigation underway

Palm Springs Police Department responded to the 2000 block of N. Palm Canyon Drive Thursday morning after at least four reports of shattered windows in the area.

Blurry surveillance footage shown to PSPD shows a vehicle traveling northbound on Palm Canyon, but it is unknown if the footage is related to the crime.

There is no suspect information as of Thursday afternoon.

News Channel 3 went out to investigate the situation. We found that at least four businesses within a three-block radius of the area had broken windows, Boozehounds, Emerald & Sage dispensary, Melody Note Vintage clothing store, and Freddie's Kitchen at the Cole Hotel.

Both Melody Note Vintage and Emerald & Sage windows appeared to be completely shot out, while Boozehounds and Freddie's Kitchen had double-pain glass, resulting in only shattered windows.

Although it is unclear to PSPD what exactly was used to break the windows, business owners believe that the damage is due to shots from a BB gun.

We have received a total of four reports in the area, all occurring overnight. Detectives are actively following up on leads, though there is currently no suspect description available and the method used to shatter the windows remains unknown.

Business owners are reportedly upset by the situation, blaming the city for allegedly turning off street cameras at the intersection of Via Esquela and Indian Canyon for privacy reasons.

PSPD told News Channel 3 shortly after 4:00 PM that the cameras in the area had not been turned off but occasionally experience technical issues due to factors such as weather conditions.

"The city has not turned off any cameras in the area. However, these cameras can occasionally experience technical issues due to weather conditions and other factors, and they may not capture every angle of the vicinity," writes Tamara Wadkins, PSPD's police media relations public information officer.