2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese killed in building collapse in Spain’s Mallorca island

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Police have released details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca. Police said two German women, aged 20 and 30, died, along with a 33-year-old Spanish woman and a 44-year-old Senegalese man. The Spanish woman worked in the club, they said. Firefighter department spokesman Eder García told reporters that excess weight on a first-floor terrace may have caused the collapse. Sixteen people were injured and five were said to be in serious condition. There were no immediately details on their nationalities. The building in the city of Palma housed a restaurant called Medusa Beach Club and the area was packed with tourists at the time.

