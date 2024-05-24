Children’s Discovery Museum reopens after 4-year closure

After a four-year closure, the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert (CDMoD) is having its grand reopening today, May 24, at 10:00 AM, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Over the closure, the CDMoD Board of Directors has initiated a program to prioritize steps for the future of the organization, devising a five-phase "Re-Imagination" campaign. In the long-term, the five phases of the Re-Imagination Campaign will include a renovation of all three existing buildings, a building expansion, new construction, and an exterior plan. The museum is working closely with Hands On! Studios, the designers of the museum's original exhibits, focusing on creating and repairing nearly 40 new, custom exhibits with the highest standards of quality.

The public now has hands-on access to the new exhibits in The Main Gallery (Building One) which was renewed to generate a whimsical, creative, and exciting area for children from 0 - 8 years of age. The space includes six themed program areas, spurring creative ways to "Imagine," "Express," "Move," "Experiment," "Explore," and "Dream."

While the museum is open, a few finishing touches are still being completed. Specialty exhibits for the toddler area and the sensory-friendly area will be part of phase two of the installations, which will begin in June and open to the public in July. After all exhibits are fully installed and operational, a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be planned for early Fall.

Upon reopening, the Children's Discovery Museum will also be a Certified Autism Center as part of its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. To receive the certification, museum staff have already completed training on Sensory Sensitivity Awareness. Resources for families will be available and include sensory bags, sensory guides posted on each exhibit to describe the type and level of stimulation that the exhibit includes, and a sensory space, a private room for families to use to encourage calm in the event of a meltdown.

The museum will be open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM for the whole four-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) to celebrate the reopening. Starting the following Tuesday after Memorial Day Weekend, the museum will resume regular operating hours, opening at 10:00 AM and closing at 5:00 PM every Monday through Saturday, except for posted holidays. Museum admission will be $19.95 ages 1 and up (children and adults). A variety of membership levels are also available to families.

For more information about the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert, visit https://cdmod.org/get-involved/donate/