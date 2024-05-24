Ex-CIA officer accused of spying for China pleads guilty in a Honolulu courtroom

HONOLULU (AP) — A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI accused of spying for China for at least a decade has pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom in Honolulu. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Alexander Yuk Ching Ma has pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to gather or deliver national defense information to a foreign government. U.S. prosecutors say in court records they have an hourlong video of Ma providing classified information to intelligence officers with China’s Ministry of State Security. Prosecutors say the video shows him counting $50,000 received from the Chinese agents.

