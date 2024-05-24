French Open 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

PARIS (AP) — Play in the year’s second Grand Slam tennis tournament is set to begin at the French Open on Sunday. The defending champions are both ranked No. 1 entering the clay-court event at Roland Garros: Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic. Swiatek is seeking a third consecutive trophy in Paris and is listed as a big favorite for the women’s title by BetMGM Sportsbook. Carlos Alcaraz is the men’s favorite, by a slim margin over 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic. Rafael Nadal is in the field and has a tough matchup right away, facing No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.