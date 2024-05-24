Harris announces plans to help 80% of Africa gain access to the internet, up from 40% now

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has announced the formation of a new partnership to help provide internet access to 80% of Africa by 2030, up from 40% now. Friday’s announcement comes as follow-through on Harris’ visit to the continent last year and a state visit this week to Washington by Kenyan President William Ruto. The Democratic vice president and the Kenyan leader also had a public talk at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce about how public-private partnerships can increase economic growth. Last year, Harris made commitments to promote digital innovation when she visited Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.