Lawsuit filed in the death of dancer with a peanut allergy who died after eating mislabeled cookie

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The estate of a 25-year-old dancer who died after eating a mislabeled cookie containing peanuts has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Connecticut says Órla Ruth Baxendale died Jan. 11 after eating a Florentine cookie sold by grocery retailer Stew Leonard’s and suffering an anaphylactic reaction. The lawsuit claims the failure to properly label the package was grossly negligent. A spokesperson for Stew Leonard’s said they could not comment on pending litigation. The wholesaler Cookies United did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday evening. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary and punitive damages.

