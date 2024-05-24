Louisiana governor signs bill making two abortion drugs controlled dangerous substances

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has signed a first-of-its-kind bill to classify two abortion-inducing drugs as controlled and dangerous substances. The Republican governor announced his signing of the bill Friday, a day after it gained final legislative passage in the state Senate. Opponents of the measure included many physicians who say the drugs have other critical reproductive health care uses, and that changing the classification could make it harder to prescribe the drugs. Supporters of the bill, which affects the drugs mifepristone and misoprostol, say it would protect expectant mothers from coerced abortions, though they cited only one example of that happening, in the state of Texas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.