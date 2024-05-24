Security Council approves resolution decrying attacks on UN and aid workers and demanding protection

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution that strongly condemns attacks on humanitarian workers and U.N. personnel. The vote was 14-0 with Russia abstaining. It also demands that all combatants protect them in accordance with international law. The Swiss-sponsored resolution expresses grave concern at the growing number of attacks and threats against U.N. and humanitarian personnel and the disregard for and violations of international humanitarian law by combatants. Switzerland’s U.N. Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl told The Associated Press on Thursday that the resolution is about protecting those who are putting their lives at risk to help people affected by armed conflict. The draft resolution does not single out any conflict.

