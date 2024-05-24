Self-deploying officers and a leaked bulletin complicated Maine mass shooting response, police say

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The state’s top police leader says officers arriving without assignments after the state’s deadliest mass shooting led to a chaotic scene that was difficult to manage. State Police Chief Col. William Ross says there’s no overarching policy on self-dispatching police officers and says it’s actually a good thing in an active shooter situation when police are responding to multiple locations. Ross testified Friday before a commission investigating the Oct. 25 mass shooting. He also spoke about how leaks of investigatory details complicated an already difficult search for the shooter.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

