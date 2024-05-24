The distributor of a popular Hong Kong protest song will remove it from all platforms, creator says

HONG KONG (AP) — The distributor of a popular protest song in Hong Kong has decided to remove the music from all platforms because of a court ban in the city, the group that created the song says. Dgxmusic said on Instagram that it expressed its opposition to the decision by EmuBands, the distributor, to remove “Glory to Hong Kong,” which was widely sung by demonstrators during huge anti-government protests in 2019. The group said the song has already been removed from iTunes and Apple Music in various regions. Most versions of the song were also unavailable on Spotify in Hong Kong on Friday. The ban has raised concerns over a further decline in the city’s freedom of expression and internet freedom.

