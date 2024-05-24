The leak of a police bulletin complicated the response to Maine mass shooting, official testifies

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s top law enforcement official says a bulletin about the deadliest mass shooting in state history sent to police agencies had been leaked onto social media early on. Maine State Police Col. William Ross made the comments Friday at a hearing before a commission investigating the response to the Oct. 25 shooting in Lewiston that killed 18 people. Ross says the leak of the bulletin made the police response more difficult in a time when there was already a chaotic scene in Lewiston.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

