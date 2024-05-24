Travelers cope with crowds and high prices on the busiest day of Memorial Day weekend

Travelers are contenting with big crowds and flight delays on what is expected to be the busiest day of the Memorial Day weekend. More than 4,000 U.S. flights were delayed by midafternoon Friday on the East Coast, continuing a trend that has tested the patience of passengers all week. Thankfully, relatively few flights were canceled — fewer than 100, according to tracking data from FlightAware. The Transportation Security Administration predicted that Friday would be the busiest day of the holiday weekend for air travel, with nearly 3 million people expected to pass through airport checkpoints. There were delays on the highways, too.

