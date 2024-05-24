Vigil to be held in honor local teen killed days before his graduation

A vigil will be held to remember Jaden Asher Ramos, a 17-year-old senior at La Quinta High School who was tragically killed just a day before his 18th birthday at an after-prom party in La Quinta.

The vigil will take place at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert at 7:30 PM on May 26, 2024.

To honor Jaden, his family has started a SpotFund in which all the proceeds will go to the local Animal Samaritans, serving as a tribute to Ramos's memory and love of dogs.

The Ramos family commented in part, “In lieu of funeral expenses, the Ramos family has chosen to honor Jaden's memory in a special way. They kindly ask for your support by donating to our local Animal Samaritans. These contributions will not only pay tribute to Jaden's passion for dogs but also help the animals in need that he cared so deeply about.”

As of Friday, May 24, 2024, the fundraiser has raised more than $16k for Animal Samaritans, thanks to the outpouring of support from family, friends, and the community. The goal has been increased to $20,000.

La Quinta High School staff and students also honored Ramos during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night.

A moment of silence devoted to Jaden was held at the beginning of the ceremony.

A chair with a poster of Ramos's senior yearbook picture was dedicated to the graduate during the commencement. Fellow graduates and friends of Jaden carried his poster across the stage as they read his name out.

The school has sent Ramos's diploma to the family as a keepsake.