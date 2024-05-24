What comes next for Ohio’s teacher pension fund? Prospects of a ‘hostile takeover’ are being probed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A battle is under way for the future of Ohio’s $94 billion teacher pension fund. The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is facing intense scrutiny, including state investigations and a lawsuit. Would-be reformers are attempting to deliver long-promised benefits to retirees, but the governor and attorney general say they enlisted the help of an aggressive and untested investment firm with its eyes on AI-driven trading. Wall Street and the pension fund’s half a million members are watching the drama unfold. A special meeting has been called for Thursday, where next steps could be determined.

