What we know about the young missionaries and religious leader killed in Haiti

A family member of a U.S. missionary couple says the couple and a Haitian man who led a religious organization have been fatally shot by criminal gang members in Haiti’s capital. Davy Lloyd’s sister on Friday told The Associated Press that her brother, his wife Natalie Lloyd and Missions in Haiti Inc. local Director Jude Montis were abducted and killed. Police union head Lionel Lazarre says the attack happened Thursday evening in Port-au-Prince. The slayings occurred as the capital crumbles under the relentless assault of violent gangs that control 80% of the city. Authorities are awaiting the arrival of a police force from Kenya to help quell gang violence in the Caribbean country.

By DÁNICA COTO and JIM SALTER Associated Press

