With college athletes on cusp of revenue-sharing, there are Title IX questions that must be answered

Published 3:10 AM

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

The athlete pay system looming for college sports will bring questions about Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination for schools that receive federal funds. Schools will have to decide if they are going to direct millions of dollars in payments to their own athletes in the years ahead. If they do, experts like University of Illinois labor and sports law professor Michael LeRoy say Title IX equity rules will apply.

