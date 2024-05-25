3 falcon chicks hatch atop the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Three peregrine falcon chicks have hatched in a nest built at the top of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Bridges and Tunnels announced Friday that the chicks had hatched. The agency set up a nesting box atop a 693-foot-tall tower on the bridge that connects Brooklyn and Staten Island. Officials check on the nest each year around the end of May to put identifying bands on the falcon chicks. The bands help them keep track of how many peregrines are in the city and to identify them if they get sick. A statement says the chicks are about three weeks old.

