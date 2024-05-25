A mob in Pakistan burns down a house and beats a Christian over alleged desecration of Quran

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Police say hundreds of Muslims in eastern Pakistan went on a rampage over allegations that a Christian man had desecrated the pages of Islam’s holy book, ransacking and burning his house and beating him before police officers rescued the man and his father. Police say the incident occurred Saturday in the Mujahid Colony residential area in Sargodha, a city in Punjab province. The incident brought back memories of one of the worst attacks on Christians in Pakistan in August 2023, when angry mobs burned churches and attacked dozens in Jaranwala, a district in Punjab province. Blasphemy accusations are common in Pakistan.

