At least 20 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India, police say

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a massive fire broke out in an amusement park in western India, leaving at least 20 people dead. The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state on Saturday. Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters that the fire was under control the rescue operation underway with 20 bodies recovered. The amusement park was privately owned and Bhargava said police will file a case of negligence against the owner.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.