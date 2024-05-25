At least 22 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India, police say

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a massive fire broke out in an amusement park in western India, leaving at least 22 people, including children, dead. The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state on Saturday. Police officer Vinayak Patel said the bodies were completely charred and it was difficult to identify them. Another police officer said that the fire was under control. The amusement park was privately owned and Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said police will file a case of negligence against the owner.

