At least 27 people killed in a fire at an amusement park in western India, police say
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India say that at least 27 people including children have been killed in a major fire at an amusement park. The blaze broke out Saturday at the park in the western city of Rajkot in Gujarat state. A police officer said that the bodies were difficult to identify. Another police officer said that the fire was under control. The cause was under investigtion. The amusement park was privately owned and Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said that authorities will file a case of negligence against the owner.