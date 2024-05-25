Emergency crews in Papua New Guinea move survivors of massive landslide to safer ground

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Emergency responders are moving survivors of a massive landslide feared to have buried scores of people to safer ground as tons of unstable earth and tribal warfare, which is rife in the Papua New Guinea Highlands, threaten the rescue effort. The South Pacific island’s government meanwhile is considering whether it needs to officially request more international support. Officials said Sunday that crews have given up hope of finding survivors under earth and rubble after a landslide wiped out part of Yambali village in Enga province a few hours before dawn on Friday. Only fives bodies had been dug out of the debris by hand by late Saturday.

