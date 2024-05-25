India prepares for a severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal in coastal areas near Bangladesh

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Kolkata airport will suspend flight operations from midnight Sunday for 21 hours after a storm over the north Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department says the cyclonic storm will cross Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday. It is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, with gusts up to 85 mph. This is the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal ahead of this year’s monsoon season, which starts in June and ends in September. India’s coasts are often hit by cyclones, but changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense, making preparations for natural disasters more urgent.

