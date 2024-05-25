Not possible to search for British climber and his Sherpa who went missing on Everest, official says

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Nepali official says it isn’t possible to search for a British climber and his Sherpa guide who went missing after reaching the top of Mount Everest six days ago because both fell on their way down from “a very high altitude” on the Chinese side of the mountain which will require further coordination to form a search party. Daniel Paul Paterson, 40, and his local guide Pas Tenji, 23, were reported missing Tuesday. This climbing season saw 4 climbers die. Khim Lal Gautam, an official at Everest’s base camp who monitors climbers said Sunday Paterson and Tenji fell from an altitude of nearly 26,964 feet “toward the Kangshung Face in Tibet.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.