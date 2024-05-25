Republican-appointed University of Wisconsin regent refuses to step down when term ends

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative University of Wisconsin regent says he won’t step down when his term ends this month. Then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, appointed Robert Atwell to the Board of Regents in May 2017. His seven-year term ends this month. He sent an email to Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman, regents President Karen Walsh and regents Executive Director Megan Wasley on Monday saying he won’t step down until he chooses to resign or the state Senate confirms a successor. The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor. UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

