Riverside County Animal Services shelters offering free adoptions for 10-10-10 day

Adoptions are free on Saturday, May 25th, at all Riverside County Animal Services shelters because of their "10-10-10" day.

Riverside County has three shelters, one in Jurupa Valley, San Jacinto and Thousand Palms, which will all be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – an extra six hours for residents to come save a life.

“10-10-10 Day references our unique hours of operation this Saturday – and anyone who adopts will always be a 10 in our book,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “Be a 10 between 10 to 10.”

In addition to the county’s three largest shelters, its Blythe shelter will also participate on 10-10-10 Day. The Blythe shelter is normally closed on Saturdays. This Saturday it will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keeping with the 10-10-10 theme, there are 10 critical ways the public can help now: 1. Redeem your pet; 2. Foster; 3. Adopt; 4. Rescue; 5. Volunteer; 6. Be a Pet Support Angel; 7. Network shelter pets on social media; 8. Become a community ambassador (tasks include being a neighborhood microchip scanner of stray pets); 9. Donate; 10. Join the team! (Find jobs at https://rc-hr.com/)