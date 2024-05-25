Trump is courting Libertarian activists and trying to ensure they’re not drawn to RFK Jr.’s campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump plans to use use an address at the Libertarians’ national convention to court a segment of mostly conservative voters that has often been skeptical of the former president. He’s also trying to ensure that party activists aren’t drawn to the campaign of independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump’s Saturday night speech comes as he’s intensified his criticism of Kennedy. Trump suggested on social media that a vote for the third-party candidate would be a “wasted protest vote.” Trump has also targeted Kennedy’s past criticisms of vaccines, including immunizations against COVID-19, calling the independent candidate a “fake” anti-vaxxer.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.