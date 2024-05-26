A woman could be Mexico’s next leader. Millions of others continue in shadows as domestic workers.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some 2.5 million Mexicans — mostly women — are domestic workers, a profession that has come to encapsulate gender and class divisions long permeating Mexico. These women play a fundamental role in Mexican society, picking up the burden of domestic labor as a growing number of women professionals enter the workforce. Despite reforms by Mexico’s current president, many continue to face conditions some equate to “modern slavery.” Many are hoping that electing Mexico’s first woman president might shift the balance in their favor.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.