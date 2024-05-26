Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands as a severe cyclone approaches from the Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh has evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas as the country and neighboring India await the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. Three airports have also been closed. The cyclone is expected to cross Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday. The India Meteorological Department said the storm is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, with gusts up to 85 mph. The region’s coasts are often hit by cyclones, but changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense, making preparations for natural disasters more urgent.

